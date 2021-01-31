Two Afghan men held with heroin worth Rs 11.44 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for smuggling heroin worth Rs 11.44 crore into the country, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on January 25.

''Subsequently on medical examination of both the passengers, certain material was found to be secreted in their abdomen. Medical procedure yielded in the recovery of a total of 113 capsules containing 905 grams from one passenger and 95 capsules containing 730 grams from the second passenger,'' the statement issued by the customs department said.

Thus, a total of 208 capsules containing a total of 1,635 grams of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered, it said. ''When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie, it appeared to contain commercial quantity of 'heroin','' the statement added.

Heroin, worth Rs 11.44 crore, has been seized and the duo were arrested.

