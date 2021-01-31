Gang steals businessman’s bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash from his car

Members of a notorious gang of criminals allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash from the car of a businessman while he was on his way home in suburban Malad here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Liberty Garden in Malad (west) when some men stopped the car of the victim under some pretext, an official said.

While they kept the businessman engaged in conversation, their accomplices lifted the bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash from his car, the official said. The victim realized that the bag had been stolen from his car only after he reached his home, he added.

Prima facie, at least four men were involved in the crime, but their exact number can be ascertained only after analyzing the CCTV grab, he said.

Police are also investigating the exact pretext under which the accused managed to stop the car of the victim, the official said.

The accused were later identified as members of the 'Tak Tak' gang which uses the modus operandi of diverting attention of motorists or passengers to steal their valuables.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras positioned near the spot of this incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 379 (Punishment for theft), the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far. PTI ZA NSK SRY

