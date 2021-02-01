Japan govt not planning to repatriate nationals from Myanmar, says stay indoors
Japan has no plans to repatriate its nationals from Myanmar, a foreign ministry official said on Monday, after Myanmar's military arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi, while the Japanese embassy in the country called on citizens to stay indoors. Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election.Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:09 IST
Japan has no plans to repatriate its nationals from Myanmar, a foreign ministry official said on Monday, after Myanmar's military arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi, while the Japanese embassy in the country called on citizens to stay indoors.
Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election. There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in Myanmar, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo had been advising citizens to put off travel there, said the official, who asked to remain unidentified, adding there are no current plans to change that advisory.
The Japanese embassy in Myanmar, in a message posted on the Foreign Ministry's website, said while the situation in the country at this point did not appear to be one that would involve ordinary people, people should exercise caution. "We encourage people to stay inside and refrain from going out unless absolutely essential," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Japan
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
India to begin COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar from Wednesday
Chaos as snow hits Japanese highway, 134 cars in crashes; one dead
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.
India is indispensable partner in Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific: Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki