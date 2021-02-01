Left Menu

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

Japan also saw factory activity slip back into contraction as a new state of emergency, rolled out in January, hit operating conditions, PMI data showed on Monday. "Manufacturers may slash output as the state of emergency will unavoidably hurt the economy," said Takeshi Okuwaki, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:40 IST
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, underscoring the fragile nature of the region's economic recovery. Factory activity rose in major chip exporters South Korea and Taiwan, as they benefited from continued brisk demand for semiconductors crucial to work-from-home IT goods.

But China's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in January, weighed down by falling export orders. Japan also saw factory activity slip back into contraction as a new state of emergency, rolled out in January, hit operating conditions, PMI data showed on Monday.

"Manufacturers may slash output as the state of emergency will unavoidably hurt the economy," said Takeshi Okuwaki, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo. "A shortage of chip supply will take time to fix, which will also weigh on Japan's automobile production," he said.

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 51.5 last month, its lowest level since June last year and easing from December's reading of 53.0. Although it remains above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, the index was below a median market forecast for a reading of 52.7.

The survey broadly aligned with Beijing's official PMI on Sunday, which showed the recovery in factory activity slowing as local COVID-19 cases rose. Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI fell to 49.8 in January from the previous month's 50.0 reading, as fresh state of emergency measures in areas accounting for 55% of the country's population hurt employment and output.

That was in stark contrast to South Korea, where factory activity rose at its fastest pace in a decade thanks to soaring exports. South Korea experienced its third and strongest wave of infections this winter but is seeing a gradual decline in new cases.

Manufacturing activity in Indonesia increased at a faster pace in January than in December, and such activity stopped contracting in the Philippines. But activity shrank in Malaysia and rose at a slower pace in Vietnam, the PMI data showed.

China's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected rate of 6.5% in the fourth quarter last year, as factories raced to fill overseas orders amid a surging pandemic. But recovery hopes are being dampened by a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as authorities race to impose lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country's north.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

President Joe Biden has invited to the White House a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken...

Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore

A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Sunday. The police informed that two persons got injured during the robbery, which took place in the Arodrum area.Mahesh Chand Jain...

ISL 7: Vicuna disappointed with loss against ATK Mohun Bagan

After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium. Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper 14 and Cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021