Left Menu

Adani Green arm commissions 100 MW solar power plant in Jalalabad

Speaking on this development, Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy said in the statement, The companys approach of 3 years of advanced site resource estimation, design planning, supply chain assurance with our teams commitment and ability to deliver projects with great focus, makes it possible for us to execute the projects ahead of committed schedule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:13 IST
Adani Green arm commissions 100 MW solar power plant in Jalalabad
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adani Green Energy on Monday said that its arm ASE4PL has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh.

''ASE4PL (Adani Solar Energy Four Private Ltd), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), commissioned 100 MW (2x50 MW) Solar Power Plants at Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and Sahaswan in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh,'' a company statement said.

It said, ''Our team of experts made it possible to commission the plants almost 1 month ahead to their scheduled commissioning date.'' Both the plants have power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 3.22/kWh and 3.19/kWh, for a period of 25 years.

The AGEL's Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform will also embrace these two commissioned solar power plants for delivering consistent performance.

With this, we have added a capacity of 700 MW capacity since the beginning of challenging COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the company said. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025, it added. Speaking on this development, Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy said in the statement, ''The company's approach of 3 years of advanced site resource estimation, design planning, supply chain assurance with our team's commitment and ability to deliver projects with great focus, makes it possible for us to execute the projects ahead of committed schedule. "It also asserts our expertise in executing and operating the plants. With this, we continue to strengthen our advancement towards our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 through a mix of strategic approach and operational excellence.'' Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and various State Discoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Union Budget: Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced to phase out old vehicles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles under which the personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while t...

Framework soon for electricity consumers to choose service provider:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the government will soon put in place a framework to allow electricity consumers choose service providers or discoms.At present, a large number of power distribution utilities dis...

Indian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting

Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online posts about a protest by farmers last week, sparking criticism of the legal action from media associations.The cases have been filed with polic...

FM announces Rs 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021