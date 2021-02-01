Left Menu

DLF shares gain nearly 5 pc post Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:52 IST
DLF shares gain nearly 5 pc post Q3 earnings
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of DLF on Monday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the realty major reported a 9 per cent surge in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year and clocked 40 per cent rise in sales bookings.

Reacting to the encouraging earnings, the stock climbed 4.77 per cent to Rs 267.60 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 4.79 per cent to Rs 267.70.

DLF on Friday reported a 9 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 449 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year on higher income, and clocked 40 per cent rise in sales bookings at Rs 1,022 crore.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday.

Its net profit stood at Rs 413.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said that ''demand in the residential business is improving, aided by a low-interest cost regime, various government incentive initiatives and quality supply with affordability.'' ''New sales bookings for the quarter rose to Rs 1,022 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent growth year-on-year. We continue to step up on new launches and remain focused on creating a healthy pipeline of new products offering diversity across segments and geographies,'' DLF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Agri Infra Fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr, Micro Irrigation Corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 cr: FM in Budget for 2021-22.

Agri Infra Fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr, Micro Irrigation Corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 cr FM in Budget for 2021-22....

Pakistan military airlifts first COVID-19 vaccine consignment from China

A Pakistan military aircraft brought back the countrys first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from China on Monday, the countrys health adviser, Faisal Sultan, said. Chinas envoy in Islamabad would formally handover the 500,000 doses of vac...

Agri infra fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities: FM.

Agri infra fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities FM....

Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21

Baroda may have come up short in the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya on Monday hailed the sides run in the tournament. Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by seven wickets in the finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021