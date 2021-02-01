Anti-people budget by BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday slammed the union budget as ''anti-people'' aimed at deceiving the masses and said the BJP talksabout nationalism, but in practice, they are the ones who areselling resources of the nation to the private players.

Iterating the demand for withdrawal of the new farm laws,Banerjee wondered if the Centre can waive off NPAs runninginto crores of rupees then why is it hesitant to write-offfarm loans.

''They (BJP) lectures others on nationalism, but inpractice, they are the ones who are selling the nation. Theyare selling everything from PSUs, Insurance, Railways andPorts.

''This is a budget to deceive the masses. It's an anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget,'' Banerjee saidwhile addressing the inaugural ceremony of Uttar Banga Utsavhere.

Referring to the BJP sending a chartered plane to fly TMCleaders to Delhi for induction into the saffron camp, Banerjeemockingly said they don't have money to pay for the travel ofmigrant workers but have money to fly corrupt leaders inchartered planes.

''During COVID period we paid for the transportation ofmigrant workers. But, they (BJP) have money for usingchartered planes to fly corrupt leaders to New Delhi. Thisonly shows their true colour,'' she said.

