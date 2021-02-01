Gujarat Congress dubs Union Budget as "huge disappointment"

Even as the industry welcomedthe Union Budget 2021-22 presented on Monday, the oppositionCongress in Gujarat criticised the annual financial statement,saying it will create more economic imbalance and increaseinflation.

According to the Congress, the budget came as a ''hugedisappointment'' for the common man hit by inflation, loss ofwork and unemployment.

''The Union Budget is full of huge figures aboutvarious schemes but it fails to provide any roadmap to ensureproper implementation of these schemes.

''While the BJP government boasts about building an'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), it is planning tosell off the nation's assets.

''While Railway is being privatised, profit-making PSUsare up for sale,'' said Gujarat Congress chief spokespersonManish Doshi.

He said proposals in the budget for the fiscal yearbeginning April 1 completely ignore the middle class.

''This budget offers nothing for the middle class. Thebudget lacks concrete solutions to tackle recession and risingunemployment.

''This budget came as a huge disappointment for thecommon man. It will only create more economic imbalance andincrease inflation,'' Doshi added.

However, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry(GCCI) welcomed the budget, claiming it is favourable forvarious industries in the state, including the ship-breakingsegment located at Alang in Bhavnagar district.

''Among other things, the Union Budget proposedpolicies on automobile scrapping and ship-breaking. SinceAlang has complied with the Hong Kong convention, local ship-breakers would now get more ships from Japan and Europe (fordismantling).

''Overall, this budget will prove beneficial forGujarat industries,'' said GCCI President Natu Patel.

He said a unit to turn old automobiles into scrapunder the new policy would come up in Gujarat.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujaratunit, welcomed the budget, saying it will boost economicgrowth.

According to CII's Gujarat chapter vice-chairman VinodAgrawal, the Centre has accepted almost 70 per cent to 80 percent of the demands put forward by the apex industry bodyahead of the budget.

''As recommended by the CII, the Centre has nowannounced (in the budget) to monetise surplus government land.

This will not only give revenue to the government, but alsomake more land available for the industry,'' he said.

The budget proposed more government spending, whichwill prove crucial for the economy in the longer run.

Additional budget allocation for the health sector is also agood step,'' said Agrawal.

