Left Menu

Sheremetyevo airport co-owner drops Russia stake purchase plan

But as the coronavirus crisis has hit passenger traffic, TPS decided against going ahead with the purchase, Alexander Ponomarenko, chairman of the board at Sheremetyevo, said. "It is nearly impossible to determinate the fair market value of the state's stake amid economic uncertainty due to the pandemic," said Ponomarenko, whose family trust holds 65% of TPS's stake in Sheremetyevo along with the family of his business partner, Alexander Skorobogatko.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:20 IST
Sheremetyevo airport co-owner drops Russia stake purchase plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TPS Avia Holding, which controls Moscow's main airport, has decided not to execute its right to buy a 30.5% stake from Russia, Sheremetyevo airport's chairman told Reuters.

The owner of more than 66% of Sheremetyevo, which was one of the busiest airports in Europe before COVID-19, at one stage planned to buy the stake from the Russian state, and possibly to attract a foreign partner for Russia's busiest airport. But as the coronavirus crisis has hit passenger traffic, TPS decided against going ahead with the purchase, Alexander Ponomarenko, chairman of the board at Sheremetyevo, said.

"It is nearly impossible to determinate the fair market value of the state's stake amid economic uncertainty due to the pandemic," said Ponomarenko, whose family trust holds 65% of TPS's stake in Sheremetyevo along with the family of his business partner, Alexander Skorobogatko. Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo training partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, indirectly controls the rest.

Sheremetyevo saw a sharp drop in traffic as Russia almost halted domestic and overseas flights, re-opening some routes in the second part of 2020. Passenger traffic dropped to 19.8 million people last year, from nearly 50 million before the pandemic. Ponomarenko did not say what price the state wanted for its 30.5% stake.

Russian state property management agency, Rosimushestvo, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to Putin.

In the same investigation released last month and which has attracted more than 100 million views online, Navalny said that Ponomarenko also has had links to the palace. Sheremetyevo said last week that Ponomarenko ceased all connections to the property in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Squash-David shines even if Olympics remain elusive

She was never given the chance to shine on an Olympic stage, but squash superstar Nicol David may derive some compensation from being named the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time. Winning the accolade on Monday with almost three times...

Jute industry 'disappointed' with Union budget

The budget speech of UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brought no cheer tothe jute industry as no incentive and specific focus toencourage modern farming practice was announced, a section ofmill owners said on Monday.The sector, ...

Israel says coordinated passage of 1st COVID-19 vaccines shipment to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it coordinated the passage of a first shipment of 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into the occupied West Bank.The vaccines, which came from the company Moderna Inc , will be used by Palestinian Authority medical t...

Budget: Cental varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021