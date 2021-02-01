Left Menu

Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator: FM

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.In the Budget of 2018-19, the government had announced its intent to establish a system of regulated gold exchanges in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:21 IST
Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator: FM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.

''In the Budget of 2018-19, the government had announced its intent to establish a system of regulated gold exchanges in the country. For the purpose, Sebi will be notified as the regulator,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021-22.

Further, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority will be strengthened to set up a commodity market ecosystem arrangement including vaulting, assaying and logistics in addition to warehousing, she added.

Narindra Wadhwa, President of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), said the government has finally started the process of putting definite structure to the long-pending demand of establishing a bullion exchange by announcing Sebi as its designated regulator.

''India is one of the largest gold consumers in the world and the gold exchange will infuse to transparency in gold transactions and also enable India to merge as price setter of the commodity,'' he added. Anup Khandelwal, President of stock brokers' association ANMI said Sebi has been regulating the capital markets for long and it has created a transparent market ecosystem. As a gold market regulator, Sebi will surely continue to further the cause of creating a better market.

In 2018, the committee, headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, suggested that Sebi should be the regulator for spot commodity exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM announces helpline number for people missing from Delhi-Haryana after rally

Expressing concern over the more than 100 people from Punjab missing in the Delhi-Haryana region since the Republic Day tractor rally, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced helpline number 112 to report instances...

Power to relax provisions of Sports Code lies with the government: Ministry

The Sports Ministry on Monday said the power to relax the provisions of the National Sports Development Code 2011 lies solely with the government.In a circular issued by Joint Secretary in Sports Ministry, L Siddhartha Singh informed that g...

Kerala should imbibe best ideas,practices from different parts of the world: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 PTI Kerala should imbibe thebest ideas and practices from different parts of India and theworld, which will help transform it into a progressive andmodern economy that serves the interests of every citizen,Chief Mi...

EU paying full price for AstraZeneca vaccine -EU health official

The European Union is paying a price similar to that of Britain for the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, a senior EU health official said on Monday, after an uproar over a shortfall of doses and concerns that the bloc has negotiated a worse deal th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021