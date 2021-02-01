Tax incentives will attract global players: GIFT City on Budget

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, saying tax incentives announced for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) will help to attract global players.

The slew of tax incentives announced for GIFT IFSC in the Union Budget ''has once again reaffirmed the government of India's commitment to develop GIFT IFSC as a global financial hub'', Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City said in a release.

''The tax announcement would help in attracting global players in the Fund business, aircraft leasing and financing business and offshore investment banking sector to set up their base in GIFT IFSC. We thank the Government of India for continuously bringing in measures to facilitate businesses at GIFT IFSC,'' the release added.

The development of a world-class Fintech hub at GIFT City announced in the Budget ''will go a long way in promoting and developing Fintech start-ups. GIFT City would provide a platform to Fintech firms to expand globally'', Ray said.

The Fintech hub will facilitate research, innovation and development of new-age skills in fintech, which will help in creating new job opportunities and attract quality talent to GIFT City, the release added.

