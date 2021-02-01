Ghaziabad: Two constables suspended for dereliction of duty

Ghaziabad: Two constables suspended for dereliction of dutyPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:51 IST
Two police constables posted at GT Road Kotwali have been suspended for dereliction of duty, an official said on Monday.
The action was taken by SSP Kalanidhi Naithani after a departmental inquiry, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.
