Accenture to acquire Imaginea

Imaginea is excited to join Accenture in helping companies reimagine business and rebuild differently for the benefit of all from their customers to our people to society at large, Vijay Pullur, co-founder of Imaginea, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:37 IST
Technology and consulting services major Accenture will acquire Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in California, Imaginea has offices in London and India. It currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.

''The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernisation skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform,'' a statement said.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation and leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value, Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said.

''Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become 'cloud-first' businesses,'' he added.

Rekha Menon, Chairperson and Senior MD at Accenture in India, said India is recognised globally for its rich innovation capabilities, and Imaginea is an outstanding example of this potential.

''I look forward to welcoming our colleagues at Imaginea to Accenture in India, and we are confident that their industry-leading cloud and product engineering skills will add immense value to our clients across key markets as they build agile and resilient businesses for the post-pandemic world,'' Menon added.

Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a USD 3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets.

''Our unique combination of cloud native and product engineering skills is why clients seek out Imaginea to help them solve complex problems by unlocking the power of new technologies. Imaginea is excited to join Accenture in helping companies reimagine business and rebuild differently for the benefit of all — from their customers to our people to society at large,'' Vijay Pullur, co-founder of Imaginea, said.

