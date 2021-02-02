Left Menu

NIIT hails Union Budget 2021

Commenting on the Union Budget 2021, Vijay Thadani, VC and MD, NIIT Ltd and co-founder NIIT University said, "The Union budget 2021 carries a positive message for the Education sector. It gives an active effect to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP)".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:03 IST
NIIT hails Union Budget 2021
Post Budget reactions for the education sector by Vijay Thadani, VC and MD, NIIT Ltd and Co-founder NIIT University. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Commenting on the Union Budget 2021, Vijay Thadani, VC and MD, NIIT Ltd and co-founder NIIT University said, "The Union budget 2021 carries a positive message for the Education sector. It gives an active effect to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP)". The formation of the National Research Foundation (NRF), with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crores in five years to boost the quality and quantity of research in India, is a big push towards promoting innovation and research in the education sector. We are optimistic that research funding will be made available to Higher Educational institutions.

The Government's initiative to set up an HEC responsible for the accreditation and regular funding of the Colleges and Universities will go a long way, in creating better synergy between higher education institutions across the country. The education sector is hopeful that the research funding both from HEC and NRF will be made available as a level playing field between public and private higher educational institutions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Two PAC personnel killed, five others injured in road crash

Two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC personnel were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in vi...

MHA issues order to transfer Delhi's Israel embassy blast case to NIA

The National Investigation Agency NIA, which deals with terror cases in India, will now probe the Israel embassy blast case. The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued an order to hand over the case, sources said. Following the order, NIA ...

BJP torturing farmers through Delhi Police, says PPCC President

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party is torturing the farmers via Delhi Police in the same manner as the Chinese Army did with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. The Bhartiya J...

Punishing winter storm to move inland, pummel U.S. Northeast

A major winter storm that has already dropped more than a foot of snow across the Northeastern United States and killed an elderly Pennsylvania woman was expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions on Tuesday.The storm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021