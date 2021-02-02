London stocks track Asian equities higher; BP top drag on weak earnings
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with insurers and banks leading the gains, while the mid-cap index added 0.4%. BP fell 3.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as profit in the last quarter of 2020 sunk to $115 million due to weak energy demand, with fuel consumption continuing to slide so far this year due to tightening travel restrictions.Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:50 IST
London shares tracked gains in Asian equities on Tuesday, following optimism about economic stimulus and a global recovery, while oil manufacturing major BP dropped after reporting weak earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with insurers and banks leading the gains, while the mid-cap index added 0.4%.
BP fell 3.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as profit in the last quarter of 2020 sunk to $115 million due to weak energy demand, with fuel consumption continuing to slide so far this year due to tightening travel restrictions. Asian stock markets gained for a second day, ahead of negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID-19 support bill.
British power producer SSE Plc rose 0.3% after saying it has appointed banks to explore options for the sale of all or some of its stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN). Meanwhile, to curb the spread of a new and highly-infectious South African variant of the novel coronavirus, Britain has begun door-to-door testing of 80,000 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- British
- South African
- FTSE
- London
- Britain
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Britain's GMB union to hold seven one-day strikes at British Gas
Taxis for ladies: Putting the brakes on crime in South African city
FTSE 100 slips as oil, travel stocks weigh
FTSE 100 dips as oil, travel stocks weigh
Hero Motors acquires stake in British EV transmission specialist Hewland Engineering