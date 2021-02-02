Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle sales rise 8 pc to 4,37,183 units in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:16 IST
Honda Motorcycle sales rise 8 pc to 4,37,183 units in Jan
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 4,37,183 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 4,03,406 two-wheelers in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales witnessed an 11 per cent increase at 4,16,716 units in January, as against 3,74,091 units in the same month last year, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company has entered 2021 with a double digit growth adding the maximum incremental volumes to the industry.

''While we do foresee the low base effect to remain in play till the end of Q4 and continue into Q1 of FY22; we are hopeful that colleges reopening, on-going COVID vaccination drive and stronger urban demand will act as a tailwind for domestic two-Wheeler demand recovery moving ahead,'' he added.

Adding to this, the higher capex allocation on infrastructure development, new health infrastructure push, increased crop procurement payment to farmers and new scrappage policy in the Budget 2021 can boost sentiments further, Guleria added.

''Overall, we are excited for 2021 as the stage is set for the launch of another new model from Honda this month,'' he said.

