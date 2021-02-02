Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:42 IST
BSE resolves 403 investors complaints against listed cos in Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has resolved 403 complaints against 203 listed companies in the month of January.

It settled 379 complaints against active companies and against 24 suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

During the month, BSE received 278 complaints against 153 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 271 were against active companies and 7 were against suspended firms, as per the BSE.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with pending investors complaints include Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Gujarat Meditech, Global Securities Ltd, Blazon Marbles, Negotium International Trade Ltd and Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

