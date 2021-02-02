Left Menu

Dixon Technologies Q3 net profit up 2-folds to Rs 61.59 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:05 IST
Dixon Technologies Q3 net profit up 2-folds to Rs 61.59 cr
Representative image

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, a leading company in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space, on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.59 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 on sharp growth in its revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.30 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations soared two-folds to Rs 2,182.78 crore in the quarter against Rs 993.81 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Dixon Technologies' total expenses in October-December jumped to Rs 2,101.24 crore from Rs 960.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company in a separate filing said that its board at its meeting held on Tuesday has considered and approved the subdivision of the company's shares into 1:5 ratio.

It has approved "sub-division/stock split of existing one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into five equity shares of Rs 2/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval." Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 15,716.90 on BSE, up 3.59 per cent over the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid sloganeering by opposition in Lok Sabha, Tomar assures dialogue inside, outside House on farm laws

By Pragya Kaushika Amid protest by opposition members in Lok Sabha over the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issu...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Over half in New Delhi may have had COVID, govt survey suggestsMore than half of New Delhis 20 million inhabitants may have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a government s...

No info on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell produce in Delhi due to protest: Tomar

The Centre has not received any information on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell their produce in the national capital owing to the farmers protest at various border points of the city against new farm laws, Parliament w...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021