Left Menu

Rela Hospital Sets New Global Benchmark in Liver Transplant with 99.2% Patient Survival Rate

Worldwide the patient survival rate averages at 90 while Rela Hospital achieved a 99.2 patient survival rateChennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirRela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2 patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since beginning of COVID pandemic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:47 IST
Rela Hospital Sets New Global Benchmark in Liver Transplant with 99.2% Patient Survival Rate
Representative image

Worldwide the patient survival rate averages at 90% while Rela Hospital achieved a 99.2% patient survival rateChennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2% patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since beginning of COVID pandemic. Recognized as having one of the world's largest dedicated liver intensive care unit. Rela Hospital spearheads clinical innovations in paediatric and adult liver transplantation. The surgical outcomes at 99.2% is a testament to its preeminent position. According to National centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI Report), India records close to 1000 of liver transplants each year with survival rate of less than 90%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 120 liver transplantations were performed at Rela Hospital, with a remarkable 99.2% success ratio. This phenomenal success is the outcome of pioneering work done by the team of highly renowned surgeons and physicians, liver specific anaesthetist, intensivist, nursing and support staff coupled with cutting-edge technology such as robotics and laparoscopy surgery for donors.

Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman - Rela Hospital, said, "We are an outlier in the right direction and we are proud of these results. Globally, the survival rates for liver transplantation averages around 90%, however our survival is much higher compared to global standard. This improved survival is a boon for our patients receiving specialized care from a team committed towards delivering top-notch treatment for Liver failure." In the past there has been scepticism and worry about outcome after liver transplantation by both patients and referring doctors. However the survival of liver transplantation has improved over the years. 90% perioperative survival is now recognised internationally as a benchmark for high quality liver transplant programs. Rela Hospital's current patient survival rate of 99.2%. I feel it is a significant achievement.

"Our liver program continues to gain strength and has grown tremendously year after year. Patient access, innovative treatments and a proactive inter disciplinary care model for complex cases are what we have successfully built. Our outstanding liver transplant patient outcomes are a direct reflection of the tireless high quality of care provided to our patients by the entire team," said Dr.Ilankumaran, CEO of Rela Hospital.

Image: Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman - Rela Hospital with his team of Doctors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of oneScandinavias biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hoste...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of oneScandinavias biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an is...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre on protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.He also attacked the government over the...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021