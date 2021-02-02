Left Menu

Spain to restrict S.Africa, Brazil flights over COVID variants, report says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish government has decided to restrict air travel with Brazil and South Africa, where new highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have been detected, from Wednesday for two weeks, Cadena Ser news website said on Tuesday.

Inbound flights will only be able to carry Spanish nationals and residents returning to Spain or transit passengers traveling to countries outside of the Schengen area with stopovers shorter than 24 hours, it said.

