Spain to restrict S.Africa, Brazil flights over COVID variants, report says

Spain to restrict S.Africa, Brazil flights over COVID variants, report saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:50 IST
The Spanish government has decided to restrict air travel with Brazil and South Africa, where new highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have been detected, from Wednesday for two weeks, Cadena Ser news website said on Tuesday.
Inbound flights will only be able to carry Spanish nationals and residents returning to Spain or transit passengers traveling to countries outside of the Schengen area with stopovers shorter than 24 hours, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
