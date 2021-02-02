Left Menu

Pfizer swings to a profit, but misses Street expectations

A year earlier, Pfizer posted a loss of USD 337 million, or 6 cents per share, mainly due to a big writedown on the value of eczema drug Eucrisa.Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings came to 42 cents per share, or 4 cents shy of Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.The maker of the worlds top-selling vaccine, Prevnar 13 for preventing pneumonia and related bacterial diseases, reported revenue of USD 11.68 billion, up 12 per cent from 2019s fourth quarter.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:11 IST
Pfizer swings to a profit, but misses Street expectations

Pfizer swing to a small profit in the fourth-quarter as rising medicine sales helped offset big increases in spending on research and production, but it still missed Wall Street expectations.

The New York drugmaker, the first company to get US emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, reported fourth-quarter net income of USD 594 million, or 10 cents per share. A year earlier, Pfizer posted a loss of USD 337 million, or 6 cents per share, mainly due to a big writedown on the value of eczema drug Eucrisa.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings came to 42 cents per share, or 4 cents shy of Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The maker of the world's top-selling vaccine, Prevnar 13 for preventing pneumonia and related bacterial diseases, reported revenue of USD 11.68 billion, up 12 per cent from 2019's fourth quarter. That beat Wall Street forecasts for USD 11.01 billion.

Pfizer said it expects full-year earnings in the range of USD 3.10 to USD 3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of USD 59.4 billion to USD 61.4 billion.

Shares are essentially flat before the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...

UK's Gove: Serious problems with N. Ireland trade, grace period must be extended

British Minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods currently relaxing some rules.In the short term there are a nu...

As pandemic reshuffles housing, Houston's long growth spurt may be over -data firm

The rush of people leaving urban areas for the suburbs because of the coronavirus may have ended one of the nations most remarkable streaks of urban growth, according to estimates from data firm Unacast that tracked changes in the home loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021