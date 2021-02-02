Safety of staff at N.Irish ports top UK priority, says PM's spokesman

Safety of staff at N.Irish ports top UK priority, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST
The safety of staff working at ports in Northern Ireland is the British government's top priority, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after the province suspended some post-Brexit checks due to safety concerns.
"The safety of staff at our ports ... is our top priority and we are working closely with the PSNI (Northern Irish police service) to better understand the situation," he told reporters, saying that full document checks and checks on live animals were continuing to take place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
