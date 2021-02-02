DHL Express recognized as one of best employers globally

DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, has again been recognized as one of the best employers worldwide. This year, the company was certified by the Top Employers Institute in 48 countries and on each continent of the globe, except the Antarctic. The Institute particularly recognized DHL's strong performance in the areas of Values, Business Strategy, and Ethics and Integrity.

"We are delighted to be certified in so many countries all over the globe", says Hennie Heymans, CEO DHL Express Sub Sahara Africa. "Thanks to our passionate and powerful people we are ensuring that global trade continues and that our customers remain in business while so many areas of life have come to standstill. Our people are at the heart of our company and their safety has always been a top priority for us. Receiving this award is a great recognition of efforts in creating great conditions for our teams to develop and thrive within the world's most international company."

DHL Express annually invests a double-digit million Euro amount in its employees around the world. The company runs various HR initiatives to continuously improve the working conditions of its teams and equip its international workforce with the knowledge that they need to be motivated to deliver the best quality service for customers each day. Due to the remarkable efforts of the DHL staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company paid each employee around the world a one-off bonus of 300 EUR.

"We take great pride in being truly committed to putting our people first and for that reason being recognized as a Global Top Employer for the seventh year in a row is an award we hold in great esteem," says Paul Clegg, Vice President HR at DHL Express Sub Sahara Africa. "The last 12 months have been testing for everyone, including our employees - the majority of whom have been frontline workers during the pandemic. During times like these, it is more important than ever to stay committed to upholding only the highest workplace standards and we're pleased to be recognised for that with this award".

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

(With Inputs from APO)