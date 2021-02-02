Left Menu

Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about $1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business. The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown measures across the world dealt a severe blow to Uber's ride-hailing services, pushing the company to branch out into new categories of delivery services, such as groceries and prescriptions.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:13 IST
Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about $1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business.

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown measures across the world dealt a severe blow to Uber's ride-hailing services, pushing the company to branch out into new categories of delivery services, such as groceries and prescriptions. Drizly, an alcohol market place with retail partners in more than 1,400 cities across North America, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber.

Drizly's marketplace will be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app, Uber added. Uber said it expects that more than 90% of the deal will be made through Uber stock and the balance paid in cash to Drizly stockholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing USD 12B last year

Boeing Co has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing 12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.Most of the companys employees did not receive annual bonuses last year...

Egypt receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine, cabinet says

Egypt received its first 50,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this week as part of its programme to vaccinate health workers, the cabinet said on Tuesday. The cabinet was confirming reports in the local media, which h...

U.S. Northeast digs out after massive snowstorm, two dead

People across the U.S. Northeast were digging themselves out on Tuesday after a powerful storm blanketed parts of the region with more than 2 feet of snow, prompting airlines to cancel flights and contributing to at least two deaths. The no...

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021