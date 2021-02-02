Sebi issues directions for LPCC by asset management firms

Capital markets Regulator Sebi on Tuesday released guidelines for setting up of limited purpose clearing corporation (LPCC) by asset management companies, making it obligatory for them to contribute towards the share capital of such entities.

The LPCC is an entity established to undertake the activity of clearing and settlement of repo transactions.

''It has been decided that AMCs shall contribute INR 150 crore towards share capital of LPCC in proportion to the asset under management (AUM) of open ended debt oriented mutual fund schemes (excluding overnight, gilt fund and gilt fund with 10 year constant duration but including conservative hybrid schemes) managed by them,'' Sebi said in a circular.

The contribution has to be based on average AUM of debt oriented schemes for the financial year 2019-20.

For this, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is required to calculate contribution per AMC based on the average AUM of debt oriented schemes and inform them.

''It will be obligatory on the part of AMC(s) to contribute towards the share capital of LPCC,'' Sebi said.

The setting up of LPCC and making the contribution shall be in compliance with the networth requirements, other conditions and timelines, if any, it added.

Also, AMCs need to ensure that the networth as prescribed under Mutual Funds norms is maintained over and above the contribution made towards setting up of the LPCC.

The directions came after the regulator constituted a working group for deliberations on development of the corporate bond market from the perspective of mutual funds.

The working group amongst other suggestions recommended that AMCs of mutual funds should set up an LPCC by contributing an amount of Rs 150 crore. This was recommended as it was felt that mutual funds would be natural beneficiaries of such a clearing corporation.

The recommendation of setting up LPCC was also deliberated with various issuers of corporate bonds and in corporate bonds and securitization advisory committee.

In its board meeting held in September 2020, Sebi had approved a proposal to facilitate setting up of an LPCC.

