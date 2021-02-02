Left Menu

JSW Energy terminates resolution plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy

JSW Energy has served a notice to terminate the resolution plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy with immediate effect, a regulatory filing stated. The Company has accordingly served a notice of MAC to the RP and the CoC today and terminated the Resolution Plan with immediate effect, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:38 IST
JSW Energy terminates resolution plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy on Tuesday announced that it has junked its plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd being pursued through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route.

Ind-Barath Energy is setting up a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha. JSW Energy has served a notice to terminate the resolution plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy with immediate effect, a regulatory filing stated. JSW Energy had submitted a Resolution Plan to the Committee of Creditors (‘CoC’) for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited ('Corporate Debtor’) on 3rd October 2019. The Resolution Plan was approved by the CoC on 14th October, 2019 and the Resolution Professional (‘RP’) filed an application to the National Company Law Tribunal for approval of the same. ''In the intervening period of more than 15 months since the submission of the Resolution Plan, a Material Adverse Change (MAC) event, as defined under the Resolution Plan has occurred. ''A MAC event entitles the Company to terminate the Resolution Plan. The Company has accordingly served a notice of MAC to the RP and the CoC today and terminated the Resolution Plan with immediate effect,'' a BSE filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing USD 12B last year

Boeing Co has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing 12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.Most of the companys employees did not receive annual bonuses last year...

Egypt receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine, cabinet says

Egypt received its first 50,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this week as part of its programme to vaccinate health workers, the cabinet said on Tuesday. The cabinet was confirming reports in the local media, which h...

U.S. Northeast digs out after massive snowstorm, two dead

People across the U.S. Northeast were digging themselves out on Tuesday after a powerful storm blanketed parts of the region with more than 2 feet of snow, prompting airlines to cancel flights and contributing to at least two deaths. The no...

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021