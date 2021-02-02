Dress rehearsal on Aero India-2021 eve enthrals audience

A full dress rehearsal for AeroIndia 2021, the country's premier aerospace and defenceexhibition, was held here on Tuesday with Sarang helicopterand Surya Kiran aircraft taking part in an aerobatic displayat the Yelahanka Air Force station.

People watched with awe as the aircraft soared in thesky and performed various manoeuvres mid-air, a day ahead ofthe 13th edition of the three-day Aero India.

If the Brahmastra formation by the much talked aboutDassault Rafale was breathtaking, the Atmanirbhar formation byLight Combat Aircraft, IJT, HTT-40 and Dornier-228 in Arrowshape brought a novelty to the show.

There were 12 different formations by variousaircraft including Bhim, Dhanush, Rudra, Netra, Tejas Garudand Trishul formation.

More than 2,000 people attended the two-hour show onTuesday.

The IAF and HAL were giving final touches to thethree-day 'hybrid' Aero India show starting from Wednesday,which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate.PTI GMSSSPTI PTI

