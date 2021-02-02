Left Menu

POLL-Colombia January inflation to show moderate growth-analysts

Colombia's January inflation is expected to show moderate growth after certain industries struggled under restrictions imposed in large cities to control a second wave of coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. According to the median view of 23 analysts surveyed, consumer prices will have risen 0.44% in January, in turn pushing 12-month inflation up to 1.62%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:01 IST
POLL-Colombia January inflation to show moderate growth-analysts

Colombia's January inflation is expected to show moderate growth after certain industries struggled under restrictions imposed in large cities to control a second wave of coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

According to the median view of 23 analysts surveyed, consumer prices will have risen 0.44% in January, in turn pushing 12-month inflation up to 1.62%. If correct, Colombia's 12-month inflation to January will inch above the 1.61% recorded in 2020, the country's lowest yearly inflation level on record.

Upward inflationary pressures will have been concentrated in food prices, as well as transportation prices, owing to certain tariff increases and fuel costs, said Camilo Perez, head of economic studies at Banco de Bogota. Downward pressures will have settled on the housing sector due to falling energy and gas prices, while rent and costs associated with leisure and culture remain low due to the pandemic, Perez said.

During the first quarter of the year inflation will stay low and stable as prolonged quarantine measures once again cause the economy to slow, the analysts said. "From March onwards, once this wave of infections passes and vaccinations begin, we could see an increase in prices mainly due to a low comparative period," Juan David Ballen, chief economist at brokerage Casa de Bolsa, said.

Authorities in Colombia's biggest cities imposed localized quarantines, nightly curfews and restrictions on movement to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections. Bogota said on Tuesday it would roll some back, thanks to lower ICU occupation. Colombia's central bank on Monday lowered its economic growth and inflation projections for this year, citing the impact of the recent measures adopted to tackle coronavirus.

Analysts now expect inflation in 2021 to reach 2.7%, according to the poll, lower than the 2.8% predicted in December but still above the 2.3% projected by the central bank. The central bank's long-term inflation target is 3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. cities underestimating their carbon emissions - study

U.S. cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change. Cities are the source of...

Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing USD 12B last year

Boeing Co has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing 12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.Most of the companys employees did not receive annual bonuses last year...

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.Stating that nothing h...

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021