POLL-Colombia January inflation to show moderate growth-analysts

Colombia's January inflation is expected to show moderate growth after certain industries struggled under restrictions imposed in large cities to control a second wave of coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

According to the median view of 23 analysts surveyed, consumer prices will have risen 0.44% in January, in turn pushing 12-month inflation up to 1.62%. If correct, Colombia's 12-month inflation to January will inch above the 1.61% recorded in 2020, the country's lowest yearly inflation level on record.

Upward inflationary pressures will have been concentrated in food prices, as well as transportation prices, owing to certain tariff increases and fuel costs, said Camilo Perez, head of economic studies at Banco de Bogota. Downward pressures will have settled on the housing sector due to falling energy and gas prices, while rent and costs associated with leisure and culture remain low due to the pandemic, Perez said.

During the first quarter of the year inflation will stay low and stable as prolonged quarantine measures once again cause the economy to slow, the analysts said. "From March onwards, once this wave of infections passes and vaccinations begin, we could see an increase in prices mainly due to a low comparative period," Juan David Ballen, chief economist at brokerage Casa de Bolsa, said.

Authorities in Colombia's biggest cities imposed localized quarantines, nightly curfews and restrictions on movement to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections. Bogota said on Tuesday it would roll some back, thanks to lower ICU occupation. Colombia's central bank on Monday lowered its economic growth and inflation projections for this year, citing the impact of the recent measures adopted to tackle coronavirus.

Analysts now expect inflation in 2021 to reach 2.7%, according to the poll, lower than the 2.8% predicted in December but still above the 2.3% projected by the central bank. The central bank's long-term inflation target is 3%.

