Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps ahead of Amazon, Alphabet results; stimulus in focus

Alphabet, which will report the cost and operating profit of its Google Cloud business for the first time, added 1.5%, while retail behemoth Amazon.com Inc rose 1.4%. Shares of both the companies, set to report their fourth-quarter earnings after market close, were among the top boosts to the S&P 500.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps ahead of Amazon, Alphabet results; stimulus in focus

U.S. stock indexes jumped more than 1.5% on Tuesday with Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet set to wrap up results from the so-called FAANG group of stocks, while signs on progress on a large fiscal pandemic relief package also lifted the mood. Alphabet, which will report the cost and operating profit of its Google Cloud business for the first time, added 1.5%, while retail behemoth Amazon.com Inc rose 1.4%.

Shares of both the companies, set to report their fourth-quarter earnings after market close, were among the top boosts to the S&P 500. The NYSE FANG+TM index firmed 1.4%. "There's no reason to think that the strength of earnings on the part of big tech is likely to diminish until perhaps later in the year and certainly the fourth quarter was likely to be a good one," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, with a key vote expected to fast-track the measure through Congress. At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 600.37 points, or 1.99%, to 30,812.28, the S&P 500 gained 65.25 points, or 1.73%, to 3,839.11 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 190.34 points, or 1.42%, to 13,593.73.

All the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with economy-linked energy, financial and industrials gaining the most. New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, the first time since last September.

The number of people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is fast closing in the total infections across the country, according to U.S. CDC data as of Feb. 1. "Investors are going back to the script of strong earnings growth ... and expectations of an economic reopening, as the vaccine get more widely distributed and all of those point to the continuation of the markets upward trend," said Emanuel.

Wall Street's fear gauge retreated to near one-week lows as a retail-driven mania for shorted assets showed signs of fizzling out. GameStop Corp tumbled about 40%, falling sharply for the second day, while miners Hecla Mining Co and Coeur Mining Inc also tracked a drop in spot silver prices .

Exxon Mobil Corp posted its first annual loss as a public company. However, its shares rose about 4% as its quarterly adjusted profit topped estimates. Exxon's shares, as well as a jump in oil prices lifted the energy sector by about 3%. United Parcel Service Inc gained 2.4% after it beat quarterly profit estimates on a surge in home delivery volume due to pandemic-fueled online purchases of holiday gifts and staples.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.8-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 164 new highs and nine new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Police arrests two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed

Two terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammed JEM terror outfit have been arrested and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The police had received information that there were certain anti-national elements who were ...

Government ready to give answers on issues concerning farmers: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said there should not be disruption in proceedings during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Presidents Address and asserted that the government is ready to give all answers on ...

Delhi records 2 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said.The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331,...

Over 39k healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,136 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 39,588, a health official said.A total of 7,921 health workers were to be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021