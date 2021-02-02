Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3 - state news agency

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3 - state news agencyReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:21 IST
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported.
The temporary ban, effective from Feb. 3, includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India and Pakistan.
