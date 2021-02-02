Left Menu

Uber to buy alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc is to buy on-demand alcohol platform Drizly for about $1.1 billion in a largely stock-based deal as the company looks to expand delivery services that have flourished during the pandemic. Uber said on Tuesday the Drizly acquisition will allow the company to offer beer, wine and spirits in the majority of U.S. states in addition to groceries, package and prescription delivery it recently launched in some U.S. cities.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:58 IST
Uber to buy alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 bln
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc is to buy on-demand alcohol platform Drizly for about $1.1 billion in a largely stock-based deal as the company looks to expand delivery services that have flourished during the pandemic.

Uber said on Tuesday the Drizly acquisition will allow the company to offer beer, wine and spirits in the majority of U.S. states in addition to groceries, package and prescription delivery it recently launched in some U.S. cities. The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown measures across the world dealt a blow to Uber's ride-hailing services, pushing the company to branch out into new categories of delivery services.

Revenue from Uber's food delivery business Eats surpassed rides revenue for the first time in the second quarter of 2020. Uber declined to give details on what demand it projects for alcohol sales, but said Drizly had grown gross bookings profitably 300% on a yearly basis.

Uber shares were up 6.5% at $56.20 on Tuesday. Drizly, which says it works with retail partners in more than 1,400 North American cities, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber. It will be integrated into the Eats platform, while also maintaining its separate app.

Drizly in May 2020 launched Lantern, a cannabis delivery service currently operating in Boston and Detroit, its website said. Uber told Reuters that Lantern is not part of the Drizly deal. In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was currently not actively interested in cannabis delivery, but could be more open down the road.

Lantern sells marijuana products, including plants for smoking, cannabis vaping products and edibles, including chocolate and chews with cannabis, its website said. Uber expects that more than 90% of the deal will be made through Uber stock and the balance paid in cash to Drizly stockholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Italia Viva's chief Renzi says coalition talks have failed

Talks aimed at reviving Italys ruling coalition have failed, Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered the political crisis, said on Tuesday.A mediator has spent the last two days trying to patch up differences b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021