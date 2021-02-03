EU needs to resolve problems with Northern Ireland Protocol implementation - UK's C
The European Union needs to resolve outstanding problems with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday as post-Brexit issues affecting trade persist.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:10 IST
The European Union needs to resolve outstanding problems with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday as post-Brexit issues affecting trade persist. Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the European Union had triggered Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, outside of the rulebook.
"What is needed is urgent action from the EU to resolve outstanding problems with Protocol implementation, so as to... ensure that Northern Ireland benefits from Brexit just like every other part of our United Kingdom," Johnson tweeted.
