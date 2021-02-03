Left Menu

Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades

Doing so would greatly mitigate the risk that such processing poses," Tenev, who is also a co-founder of Robinhood, said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3aw3yEi. The securities industry currently follows a two-day settlement system. Retail investors, egged on by Reddit thread WallStreetBets, have sent shares of heavily shorted companies such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment through the roof, leading to what is called as a short squeeze that has forced a handful of brokerages to book heavy losses.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:49 IST
Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades

It's time to consider real-time settlement in U.S. equities trading, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said, just days after the online brokerage suffered immense financial strain from retail trading mania that rocked Wall Street. "There is no reason why the greatest financial system the world has ever seen cannot settle trades in real time. Doing so would greatly mitigate the risk that such processing poses," Tenev, who is also a co-founder of Robinhood, said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3aw3yEi. The securities industry currently follows a two-day settlement system.

Retail investors, egged on by Reddit thread WallStreetBets, have sent shares of heavily shorted companies such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment through the roof, leading to what is called as a short squeeze that has forced a handful of brokerages to book heavy losses. Robinhood, which has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy, drew investor ire after it was forced to curb trading in certain hot stocks due to a 10-fold rise in deposit requirements at its clearinghouse.

"The clearinghouse deposit requirements are designed to mitigate risk, but last week's wild market activity showed that these requirements, coupled with an unnecessarily long settlement cycle, can have unintended consequences that introduce new risks," Tenev said. The brokerage was forced to raise $1 billion in emergency funds from investors last week to meet its financial obligations. The company also said on Monday that it had raised an additional 2.4 billion.

Sheila Bair, former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, took to Twitter on Monday to comment on the two-day trade settlement period. "Kind of surprising that with all of the anger and recriminations being hurled at Robinhood, hedge funds, short sellers, retail traders, SEC, etc., not much ire at a central culprit-our antiquated payments infrastructure," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...

Amgen issues 2021 outlook below Street view, halts cancer trials

U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday provided a 2021 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates and said it had paused or halted enrollment for clinical trials of three cancer drugs. For 2021, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of 16.00 to 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021