Left Menu

Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades

"The clearinghouse deposit requirements are designed to mitigate risk, but last week's wild market activity showed that these requirements, coupled with an unnecessarily long settlement cycle, can have unintended consequences that introduce new risks," Tenev said. The brokerage was forced to raise $1 billion in emergency funds from investors last week to meet its financial obligations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:48 IST
Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades

It's time to consider real-time settlement in U.S. equities trading, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said, after the online brokerage suffered immense financial strain from a retail trading frenzy that rocked Wall Street last week.

"There is no reason why the greatest financial system the world has ever seen cannot settle trades in real time. Doing so would greatly mitigate the risk that such processing poses," Tenev, who is also a co-founder of Robinhood, said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3aw3yEi. The securities industry currently follows a two-day settlement system. Retail investors, egged on by Reddit thread WallStreetBets, have sent shares of heavily shorted companies such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment through the roof, leading to what is called as a short squeeze that has forced a handful of brokerages to book heavy losses.

Robinhood, which has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy, drew investor ire after it was forced to curb trading in certain hot stocks due to a 10-fold rise in deposit requirements at its clearinghouse. "The clearinghouse deposit requirements are designed to mitigate risk, but last week's wild market activity showed that these requirements, coupled with an unnecessarily long settlement cycle, can have unintended consequences that introduce new risks," Tenev said.

The brokerage was forced to raise $1 billion in emergency funds from investors last week to meet its financial obligations. The company also said on Monday that it had raised an additional 2.4 billion. Sheila Bair, former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, took to Twitter on Monday to comment on the two-day trade settlement period.

"Kind of surprising that with all of the anger and recriminations being hurled at Robinhood, hedge funds, short sellers, retail traders, SEC, etc., not much ire at a central culprit-our antiquated payments infrastructure," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in lockstep with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoke...

Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hardline policies. Biden also created a task force to ...

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonalds Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrooks bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the fast-food chain seeking to recoup millions of dollars in severance pay because he allegedly covered up improper se...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord.Tehran has rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021