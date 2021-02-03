Left Menu

European shares rise on positive earnings, Italy outperforms

Also helping lift sentiment was news that Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product. All of the major European sector indexes were in positive territory in early trading.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:49 IST
European shares rise on positive earnings, Italy outperforms
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Wednesday as focus remained on a busy day of earnings, with Italian shares outperforming after President Sergio Mattarella looked set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government. Milan's FTSE MIB index jumped 2.2%, while Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled to its lowest in two weeks as Mattarella summoned Draghi for talks at 1100 GMT after hearing that efforts to salvage the collapsed coalition of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had failed.

"The reports that Mario Draghi has been asked to try to form a new government in Italy has unsurprisingly gone down well with investors," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. "Draghi's economic expertise, experience and political skills put him in an excellent position to lead the country through a crisis ... however, it is still unclear whether Draghi will succeed in forming a government of national unity."

Italy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises against the backdrop of political uncertainty battering the country. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% for the third straight day, with Novo Nordisk A/S jumping 4.2% after the diabetes drug maker gave upbeat sales and profit forecasts for 2021.

Siemens AG rose 1.7% as the German engineering company raised its 2021 outlook after beating first-quarter expectations on a faster-than-anticipated recovery from the COVID-19 downturn in China and Germany. Publicis Groupe SA rose 6.2% after the world's third-biggest advertising group, beat market expectations for fourth-quarter organic growth thanks to its data company Epsilon.

Markets remained hopeful for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill as the Senate took steps to allow Democrats to pass Biden's package without Republican support. Also helping lift sentiment was news that Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

All of the major European sector indexes were in positive territory in early trading. European stocks have been steadily rising along with other major markets after losing over 3% last week on concerns around the slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in the euro zone.

A pause in a social media driven rally that drove up prices of silver as well as certain stocks including GameStop Corp has helped calm worries about potential losses incurred by certain hedge funds causing disruption to markets as a whole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghulam Nabi Azad demands strict action against those involved in Red Fort violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers tractor rally against new farm laws. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Azad sai...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.Myanmars army seized power o...

Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags; warns of penal action

Government has directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contentsaccounts related to farmer genocide hashtags, and warned that the microblogging platform may face penal action for non-compliance of its order, according to sources....

India's reputation has taken massive hit; soft power shattered by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi on treatment of farmers at Delhi's borders.

Indias reputation has taken massive hit soft power shattered by BJP-RSS Rahul Gandhi on treatment of farmers at Delhis borders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021