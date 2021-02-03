T-Series and RED FM launches Indie Hain Hum Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and the country's largest music label T-Series, also the world's largest YouTube Channel have come together to launch 'Indie Hain Hum - Season 2'. The show is back in a bigger avatar with multi-talented Tulsi Kumar as host. The show is a part of Red Indies, a platform to promote and support independent artists and grow the independent music scenario in India. The 12-week show goes live on 13 February 2021 and will go on-air on RED FM and social media handles of T-Series.

"Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous growth in independent music and audiences have embraced fresh artists and new experimental sounds. Since the conception of T-Series, it has been our endeavor to create a platform for independent music. That is why; it gives us great pleasure to collaborate with with Red FM for a new engaging and creative show that will bring together independent artists from across the country and stars from the music industry. We are glad Tulsi Kumar will host our collaborative show, Indie Hain Hum Season 2, and we are looking forward to her debut as a Host and RJ. We are sure the audience will enjoy this show and join us every week for a brand new episode," said Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, speaking about the association. "RED FM's endeavour to support Indie music is well known. It's been over two years that we started our journey to promote and support independent musicians through our proposition - RED Indies. Taking forward our endeavour and intent for Indie music, we are happy to announce our next initiative, 'Indie Hain Hum' Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar. We are delighted to collaborate with T-series once again. The whole idea is to bring together some of the home-grown artists from across the country to share their journey and challenges faced by them, to bring their music to mainstream media. Tulsi, who is hosting the show, will bring out the best of the music and conversations, with the artists," said Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, speaking about the show.

The show will bring in new age artists who have changed the rules of independent music and inspired the new generation. T-Series is India's No.1 music and Film Company and the proud owner of the largest YouTube Channel in the world. T-Series is a multi-product and multi-functional diversified group, having a tremendous track record in the field of music and film production, consistently growing from strength to strength. Over its more than 30-year history, it has transformed into a 21st century multi-crore media and entertainment conglomerate.

As a leading music label, it has always been at the cutting edge of popular Hindi and regional commercial music. T-Series' YouTube music channel is the No.1 YouTube channel in the world and is the most subscribed Indian-language YouTube channel globally. The music company has ventured into acquiring soundtracks and new media IPs across platforms such as mobile, online digital, IPTV, FM and satellite radio. T-Series, which started off as a music company has today transformed itself into a formidable film studio. It also independently produces films and has spread its wings to produce digital content for OTT platforms recently.

As a leading film studio, T-Series has produced successful and award-winning films such as Tumhari Sulu and Hindi Medium, super hits such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Satyameva Jayate, Bharat, De De Pyar De, Kabir Singh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others. T-Series now produces 15 to 20 films annually. We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'Bajaate Raho!' at RED FM we always speak up for what is right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for expression' by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we don't follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station & Best RJs.

