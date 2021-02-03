Left Menu

Sebi comes out with graded entry norms for innovation sandbox

It believes that encouraging adoption and usage of fintech would have a profound impact on the development of the securities market.Fintech can act as a catalyst to further develop and maintain an efficient, fair and transparent securities market ecosystem.To create an ecosystem that promotes innovation in the securities market, Sebi is of the opinion that fintech firms should have access to market-related data which is otherwise not readily available to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:38 IST
Sebi comes out with graded entry norms for innovation sandbox

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has put in place the revised graded entry norms for innovation sandbox, to promote innovation in new products and services.

The new framework is also aimed at increasing participation in the innovation sandbox.

This would be achieved by giving access to both test data and test environment to financial institutions, financial technology (fintech) firms, start-ups and entities not regulated by Sebi including individuals, the regulator said in a statement.

Innovation sandbox facilitates access to an environment (testing facilities and test data) provided by enabling organisations like stock exchanges, depositories and qualified registrar and share transfer agents (QRTAs), wherein innovators (sandbox applicants) would test their innovations in isolation from the live market.

According to Sebi, capital market participants in India have been early adopters of technology. It believes that encouraging adoption and usage of fintech would have a profound impact on the development of the securities market.

Fintech can act as a catalyst to further develop and maintain an efficient, fair and transparent securities market ecosystem.

To create an ecosystem that promotes innovation in the securities market, Sebi is of the opinion that fintech firms should have access to market-related data which is otherwise not readily available to them. They should also have a test environment to enable them to test their innovations effectively before the introduction of such innovations in a live environment, it said.

Accordingly, the regulator had issued a framework for innovation sandbox in May 2019 with the intent to promote innovation in the securities market.

''Based on learnings since then and to make it even more convenient for participation in the innovation sandbox, revised graded entry norms have been designed with the objective of promoting innovation both in terms of new products and services as well as new ways of delivering existing products and services,'' as per the statement issued on Wednesday.

In addition, it is aimed at creating new opportunities in the securities market and to make existing services more efficient and investor friendly.

With regard to stages of innovation sandbox, Sebi said that during the first stage, limited access to the test environment would be provided and there would be a cap on the utilisation of resources in terms of processing power, memory, and storage, among others.

During the second stage, the cap on the utilisation of resources would be removed, subject to availability of resources at that point of time.

Further, the regulator has also put in place eligibility criteria for both the stages.

In addition, a steering committee comprising representatives from Sebi and the enabling organisations has been formed to drive the innovation sandbox. The committee would supervise the operations of the innovation sandbox.

Also, it would process the applications submitted by sandbox applicants and approve or reject applications and assign lead enabling organisations.

Such lead enabling organisations would be responsible for onboarding the applicant post approval of the application and monitoring the applicant throughout the lifecycle of the sandboxing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong should tell banks to ignore US sanctions or leave, says pro-Beijing lawmaker

An outspoken, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said on Wednesday that the financial hubs banking regulator should require banks operating in the city to either ignore U.S. sanctions or leave the territory, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Th...

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secy

India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative USTR report that the countrys two per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce firms discriminates against American companies, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wed...

Czech court opens way for smaller parties before October election

The Czech Republics Constitutional Court on Wednesday cancelled parts of the countrys election laws that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a planned parliamentary election in October....

Ghulam Nabi Azad demands strict action against those involved in Red Fort violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers tractor rally against new farm laws. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Azad sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021