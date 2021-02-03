Titan Launches 'Edge Mechanical' the Slimmest Mechanical Watch by an Indian Watchmaker

Embracing slimness and complication, Titan Edge Mechanical is a hand wound masterpiece in today’s world of technologyBangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)India’s most trusted watchmaker, Titan announces the launch of ‘Edge Mechanical’, the slimmest mechanical watch by an Indian watchmaker. Titan Edge Mechanical is a coming together of Titan Edge’s legacy of slim watches and complexities of mechanical watchmaking. Since its launch in 2002, Titan Edge has crafted some of the slimmest timepieces the world has ever seen. The brand’s mechanical story comes alive as a result of its rich legacy of crafting timepieces for customers over its 36 year journey culminating into this horological marvel. This collection is a true testament of Titan standing tall with the best in the world. Edge Calibre 903, an exquisitely crafted movement, is an ensemble of 106 delicately machined metal parts carefully assembled to create a magical play of time. At a slimness of 2.2 mm, the movement is ultra-slim and uses 18 jewels to reduce the friction between moving parts and has a power reserve of 42 hours. The movement is celebrated in the watch with a clear sapphire back showcasing the intricate bridge side, with a stylized window on the dial side bringing alive mechanical intricacies of watch making. Epitomizing the modernized classic appeal, the watch comes in two seamless designs. The Titan Edge Mechanical 1810 is a larger than life expression of an architectural assemblage of surgical grade stainless steel and sapphire crystal. The chiseled metal expression in styling this watch, is enhanced with the creation of ‘machined’ grooves that seamlessly flow into the integrated straps. The steel blue hands complement the monochromatic tone of the watch. The Titan Edge Mechanical 1811 is crafted in classic steel & rose gold. The dial with its finely carved out valley on the rim, creates a mystical illusion of fine serrations. This reflection sits around an elevated dial, bringing alive a contemporary twist to a classic design. This watch is 5.85 mm thin, built with a contoured stainless steel bezel and a custom designed crown adding further charm to its unique hand-wound personality. The Titan Edge Mechanical is a limited edition collection with only 200 watches and is priced at INR 1,95,000. Speaking on the launch, Ms. Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, at Titan Company Limited said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce Edge Mechanical, the slimmest mechanical watch by Titan. Perfecting the art of slimness with precision, is a breakthrough in horology, creating a powerful sense of pride in a watch line of global excellence with an Indian origin. This collection is a perfect testimony to the innovation and craftsmanship that Titan has stood for over the years. Three rigorous years went into the making of this limited edition collection that truly is an epitome of mastery. This launch projects a great demonstration of Indian manufacturing prowess and marks the entry for Titan in the rarified world of luxury watches.” This collection celebrates the love that millions of customers have bestowed upon the Titan brand over the years. Conceived to serve as an anchor in the fast paced world of transient technology, Titan Edge Mechanical is exclusively available at select World of Titan and Helios Watch stores. Customers can also book an online appointment at www.titan.co.in and discover this exclusive collection. About Titan Company LimitedTitan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited) is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987, under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewelry and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN and 2019 in sarees with Taneira. Today, Titan Company Limited, India’s leading manufacturer/sellers in watches, jewelry and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries. The Company recorded a revenue of INR 21,052 cr for the year ended 31st March 2020. Image 1: Titan Edge Mechanical 1810 Image 2: Titan Edge Mechanical 1811 PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)