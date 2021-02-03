Home First Finance Company shares close with 2 pc gain in debut trade

Shares of Home First Finance Company India closed with nearly 2 per cent gain against its issue price of Rs 518 apiece on its debut trade on Wednesday.

The stock got listed at Rs 612.15, a gain of 18.17 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 23.45 per cent to Rs 639.50 during the day. But gave up most of the early gains towards close of trade and finally closed at Rs 527.40, a gain of 1.81 per cent.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 618.80, reflecting a jump of 19.45 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 522.50, a gain of 0.86 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,608.78 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 20.26 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.45 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India was subscribed 26.66 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 1,153.71-crore offer of the housing finance company was at Rs 517-518 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)