Left Menu

Home First Finance Company shares close with 2 pc gain in debut trade

Shares of Home First Finance Company India closed with nearly 2 per cent gain against its issue price of Rs 518 apiece on its debut trade on Wednesday.The stock got listed at Rs 612.15, a gain of 18.17 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:56 IST
Home First Finance Company shares close with 2 pc gain in debut trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Home First Finance Company India closed with nearly 2 per cent gain against its issue price of Rs 518 apiece on its debut trade on Wednesday.

The stock got listed at Rs 612.15, a gain of 18.17 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 23.45 per cent to Rs 639.50 during the day. But gave up most of the early gains towards close of trade and finally closed at Rs 527.40, a gain of 1.81 per cent.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 618.80, reflecting a jump of 19.45 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 522.50, a gain of 0.86 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,608.78 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 20.26 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.45 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India was subscribed 26.66 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 1,153.71-crore offer of the housing finance company was at Rs 517-518 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IED kills four Tunisian soldiers in mountain region

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.The mountainous Moghila area, near the impoverished city of K...

Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

The postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is scheduled to host, will be organised in either April or May this year, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed on Wednesday after being re-elected to the post at the b...

Runaway criminal from UP held in Mumbai

A 23-year-old man, wanted in afiring case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, has beenarrested from Kurla here, police said on Wednesday, adding acountry-made pistol was seized from the accused.Three persons were injured when the accus...

COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 mln COVID vaccines in H1 2021

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021