GE Power Conversion, BLP Industry.AI to provide next-generation AI solutions to wind farm operators

GE Power Conversion on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with BLP Industry.AI to provide next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and asset performance management solutions, to wind farm operators.

''GE Power Conversion and BLP Industry.AI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whereby the parties agree to work together to provide next-generation AI technology and asset performance management solutions, to help wind farm operators maximise asset availability and reliability,'' according to a statement.

GE Power Conversion is a leader with unique experience and capabilities in the design and manufacture of advanced motor, drive and control technologies serving specialised sectors such as energy, marine, industry and all related services. The technical expertise of GE Power Conversion's Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Chennai will leverage, through software and analytics, the asset performance management solutions for sector specific applications in marine, metals and renewable, globally.

BLP Industry.AI is a subsidiary of Bharat Light and Power Pvt Ltd (BLP).

BLP is a renewable energy generation and technology company, while Industry.AI is a global industrial AI and enterprise IoT company.

Industry.AI and GE Power Conversion propose to bring together expertise from both the companies.

BLP founder and CEO Tejpreet S Chopra in the statement said, ''GE Power Conversion's APM technology, which can unify high frequency data,... alongside Industry.AI's experience in providing advanced analytics to the renewables sector, will help wind farm owners increase generation, reduce costs and improve returns.'' GE Power Conversion Chief Technology Officer André Borouchaki said, ''We are excited to work together with BLP Industry.AI.'' Bringing together GE Power Conversion's advanced digital industrial technologies and APM solution combined with Industry.AI's 'Orion' platform will help wind farm operators to gain relevant data and insights to maximise their asset availability and reliability, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)