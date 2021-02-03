Left Menu

Payment startup Payoneer to go public via $3.3 bln merger with Cohen-backed SPAC

As part of the deal with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp , Payoneer will receive $300 million from investors including Wellington Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Franklin Templeton. Founded in New York City in 2005, Payoneer provides businesses and professionals with a cross-border payments platform and has over four million customers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:57 IST
Payment startup Payoneer to go public via $3.3 bln merger with Cohen-backed SPAC

Online payment startup Payoneer Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, in a deal that valued the merged entity at about $3.3 billion. As part of the deal with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp , Payoneer will receive $300 million from investors including Wellington Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Franklin Templeton.

Founded in New York City in 2005, Payoneer provides businesses and professionals with a cross-border payments platform and has over four million customers. Its major investors include Susquehanna Growth Equity, Wellington Management Company and Chinese private equity firm CBC Capital. FTAC Olympus, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which raises funds through an initial public offering to take another company public through a merger, raised $750 million in its IPO last year.

Cohen, who founded Jefferson Bank and Bancorp Inc, is one of a handful of prominent women entrepreneurs to have joined the recent blank-check dealmaking frenzy. In December, Cohen's FinTech Acquisition Corporation IV took boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners public in a $975 million deal.

SPACs emerged as one of the most popular investment vehicles in 2020, raising a record total of more than $70 billion last year. However, Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief David Solomon has warned the boom in equity issuance by SPACs is not sustainable in the long run. https://bloom.bg/35XDVes

Financial Technology Partners is the financial and capital markets advisor to Payoneer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain has given 10 million people a first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Britain has given 10 million people the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.This is a hugely significant milestone in our national effort against this virus, he said on Twitter....

HM Amit Shah says no propaganda can deter India's unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said no propaganda can deter Indias unity or stop the country from attaining new heights, after American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists commented on the ongoing farmer protests....

France's Macron: I will not surrender my umbrella

French President Emmanuel Macron was so determined to hold his own umbrella at a rain-dampened event outside the Elysee Palace on Wednesday that he shooed away aides three times when they tried to take it from him.As Slovak Prime Minister I...

U.S. extends arms control treaty with Russia for 5 years, Blinken says

The United States on Wednesday extended the New START arms control treaty with Russia for five years, ensuring verifiable limits on Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.President Joe Bidens administration said it would seek t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021