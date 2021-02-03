Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday jumped 20 per cent after the company reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 -- its upper circuit limit and also one-year high -- on BSE. On NSE, it gained 19.98 per cent to close at Rs 255.80.

The company on Wednesday reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 57.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 48.74 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The company's total income during the quarter increased by 16.25 per cent to Rs 257.61 crore as against Rs 221.60 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, Bajaj Consumer Care said its board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the year 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)