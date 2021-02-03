Left Menu

The Ramco Cements posts two-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 206.69 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:25 IST
The Ramco Cements posts two-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 206.69 cr

The Ramco Cements on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 206.69 crore for the third quarter ended December, 2020, helped by improved margins.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.44 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue was up 4.61 per cent to 1,349.58 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,290 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The Ramco Cements total expenses were at Rs 1,051.68 crore in Q3/FY 2019-20, down 10.8 per cent, as against Rs 1,179.11 crore.

“During the quarter year ended 31-12-2020, the sale of cement for the company is 2.61 million tonnes, compared to 2.84 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year with a de-growth of 8 per cent,” the company said.

The sale volume in the current quarter is impacted due to extended and above normal monsoon in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, AP and Telangana, it added.

Shares of The Ramco Cements on Wednesday settled at Rs 860.50 on BSE, down 2.02 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

