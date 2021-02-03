Left Menu

Edelweiss General Insurance partners Okinawa Autotech for two-wheeler policy coverage

Edelweiss will provide our customers with a digitally enabled platform and an ecosystem that offers need-based and data-driven solutions, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said.Established in 2015, Okinawa Autotech is Indias largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Updated: 03-02-2021 19:32 IST
Edelweiss General Insurance partners Okinawa Autotech for two-wheeler policy coverage

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has entered into a partnership with electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech to provide a comprehensive insurance policy to auto customers.

In an exclusive partnership with Okinawa Autotech, EGI said it will leverage latter's vast dealership network of over 350 dealerships currently across India to offer customers simple, end-to-end, digital-driven insurance solutions.

Customers can now avail a comprehensive insurance policy and will have the option to choose from multiple add-ons to suit their individual coverage requirements, EGI said in a release.

''This partnership reflects our strategic focus on the electric vehicle market in the country. We believe the progressive transition to electric vehicles is integral to India’s journey towards eco-friendly transportation and as a new digital insurer, we are excited to be part of this emerging technology-driven mobility ecosystem,'' Edelweiss General Insurance ED & CEO Shanai Ghosh said.

The insurer said its policy for two-wheeler EVs covers the vehicle end-to-end, including the battery, which is a major component of any EV and takes up over 30 per cent of the vehicle cost.

EGI is also introducing covers to protect damage to chargers/cables that are not a part of the vehicle and are used for charging at home etc, it added.

''This partnership is a step ahead in strengthening our commitment to providing continued support to our customers. Edelweiss will provide our customers with a digitally enabled platform and an ecosystem that offers need-based and data-driven solutions,'' Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said.

Established in 2015, Okinawa Autotech is India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

