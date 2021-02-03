Left Menu

I-T dept detects Rs 200-cr evasion after raids in Assam

The Income Tax Department has detected tax evasion of more than Rs 200 crore after it raided three leading entities of Assam involved in construction and tea garden businesses, the CBDT said on Wednesday.The search and survey operation was carried out on January 29 at about 20 locations in Guwahati, Tezpur, Nalbari all in Assam, Delhi, Gurugram, and in West Bemgals Kolkata, Siliguri and Alipurduar.Total evasion of income in these cases exceeds Rs 200 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:48 IST
I-T dept detects Rs 200-cr evasion after raids in Assam

The Income Tax Department has detected tax evasion of more than Rs 200 crore after it raided three ''leading'' entities of Assam involved in construction and tea garden businesses, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

The search and survey operation was carried out on January 29 at about 20 locations in Guwahati, Tezpur, Nalbari (all in Assam), Delhi, Gurugram, and in West Bemgal's Kolkata, Siliguri and Alipurduar.

''Total evasion of income in these cases exceeds Rs 200 crore. Nine bank lockers have been found, which are yet to be operated,'' a CBDT spokesperson said in a statement.

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh was also seized during the operation, it added.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

The main allegations against the three groups, it said, were that they had been inflating expenses and had taken accommodation entries in the form of non-genuine unsecured loans and security premium. ''These entities had suppressed their net profits across the years by claiming bogus expenses and routed back the same into business in the form of share premium, share capital and unsecured loan,'' the Board alleged.

It said tax sleuths unearthed hand written notes depicting unexplained expenses of approximately Rs 87 crore.

''Entries from shell companies in the form of share capital and unsecured loans and by way of amalgamation to the tune of approximately Rs 100 crore were also found,'' it said.

Some digital evidences recovered showed ''discrepancy'' in cash balance of Rs 4.20 crore along with bogus booking of expenses at the end of financial year, it claimed.

''Financial statement showing Rs 32 crore profit with cash balance of Rs 12 crore was found that did not match with the regular books,'' the statement said.

Digital back-up of servers, computers and phones had been taken for further examination which will give actual picture of the business of the assessees, it said. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on Feb. 28. Following...

Health workers in virus-hit Myanmar start anti-coup protests

Medical workers across Myanmar began a civil disobedience protest against Mondays coup, wearing red ribbons and declaring they wont work for the new military government. The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu ...

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Ireland backs longer N.Ireland Brexit grace periods ahead of EU-UK talks

The United Kingdom demanded a two-year extension to grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday as European Union and British officials met to discuss problems over border arrangements following...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021