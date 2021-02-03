Governor appreciates people for facilitating heart transplant

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan on Wednesday felicitated the officials ofHyderabad metro rail and the doctors involved in transportingby a metro train a heart harvested from abrain-deadman and its successful transplantation.

The Governor invited the HMRL managing director NVSReddy and L&T MRHL(L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd) managingdirector KVB Reddy and Dr AGK Gokhale of Apollo Hospitals tothe Raj Bhavan and honoured them, a Raj Bhavan communiquesaid.

Dr Gokhale, who thought of the idea to transport theharvested heart through rail to save time and avoid trafficsnarls, successfully performed the transplant with his team,it said.

The Governor appreciated the idea and the immediateacceptance of the rail authorities in facilitating thetransportation by arranging a special train, it said.

She lauded the efforts of the police, donors familymembers, and others who are involved in the transportation ofthe heart and its successful transplantation to save a life,the communique said.

State Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K TRama Rao complimented the doctors and metro rail officialsfor their effort.

''What a heartwarming gesture!! @hmrgov and @ltmhyd haverun a special train to help transport a live heart over 21kmto save a life. My compliments to NVS Reddy & KVB ReddyAlso, kudos to the family of the donor Narsi Reddy Garu whosefamily came forward for organ donation,'' Rama Rao, who isworking president of the ruling TRS (Telangana RashtraSamiti), tweeted.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy too praised thefamily members of the farmer (Narsi Reddy) who came forwardto donate his organs after he was declared brain-dead.

Venkata Reddy said he would extend an immediate financialassistance of Rs one lakh to the family of the deceasedfarmer and also take care of the educational expenses of histwo children.

For the first time, the heart harvested from the brain-deadman (Narsi Reddy) for transplant in a needy patient wastransported by a metro train here with the Hyderabad MetroRail creating a green corridor for 21 km between two citystations.

