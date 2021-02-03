Left Menu

Air cargo demand fell 10.6 pc in 2020: IATA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:44 IST
Air cargo demand fell 10.6 pc in 2020: IATA

Global airlines' grouping IATA on Wednesday said that 2020 was the worst year for air cargo demand which declined by 10.6 per cent even though the segment is ''surviving the crisis in better shape than the passenger side of the business''.

''This was the largest drop in year-on-year demand since IATA started to monitor cargo performance in 1990, outpacing the 6 per cent fall in global trade in goods,'' the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a release.

Global demand in 2020, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was 10.6 per cent below 2019 levels.

''Global capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), shrank by 23.3 per cent in 2020... compared to 2019. This was more than double the contraction in demand,'' the release said.

IATA noted that due to the lack of available capacity, cargo load factors rose 7.7 per cent last year. This contributed to increased yields and revenues, providing support to airlines and some long-haul passenger services in the face of collapsed passenger revenues.

''Air cargo is surviving the crisis in better shape than the passenger side of the business. For many airlines, 2020 saw air cargo become a vital source of revenues, despite weakened demand,'' IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

He, however, added that with much of the passenger fleet grounded, meeting demand without belly capacity continues to be an enormous challenge.

''And, as countries strengthen travel restrictions in the face of new coronavirus variants, it is difficult to see improvements in passenger demand or the capacity crunch. 2021 will be another tough year,'' Juniac said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democra...

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021