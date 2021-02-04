Left Menu

Diversity Is Being Invited to the Party, but Inclusion Means Being Asked to Dance

We present a suitable diverse pool of candidates and work in collaboration with the Board, CEO and HR leadership of the client to ensure selection and closure, said Dr. Prasad Medury, Managing Director India, Odgers Berndtson The 2020 Global BoardEx report on gender balance revealed that only 18 of board members were female in listed companies on the BSE Sensex.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:47 IST
Diversity Is Being Invited to the Party, but Inclusion Means Being Asked to Dance
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Candid Conversation & Insights From Women Business Leaders on Gender Diversity in India Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Odgers Berndtson held a round table with prominent women leaders on Gender Diversity in India. The white paper – "Gender Diversity in India " attempts to reflect the roundtable discussion and is published with the intent to spark conversations on gender diversity for the benefit of all.

Clearly, assembling diverse leadership teams should be a top priority for businesses that intend on building back stronger in the wake of Covid-19. Diverse leadership teams perform better financially, have a competitive advantage when recruiting for talent, and benefit from lower employee turnover were key points brought out in the paper.

"Odgers Berndtson has a critical role to play in promoting diversity at the leadership level of organisations. We present a suitable diverse pool of candidates and work in collaboration with the Board, CEO and HR leadership of the client to ensure selection and closure," said Dr. Prasad Medury, Managing Director – India, Odgers Berndtson The 2020 Global BoardEx report on gender balance revealed that only 18% of board members were female in listed companies on the BSE Sensex. This compares to a global average of 27% amongst the 26 indexed companies. Setting low benchmarks at an organisational level & deepening the talent pool of women are some of the immediate concerns for business leaders.

It is only by having a diverse set of opinions that unique solutions can be brought to the table. At an organisational level it is important to create enabling systems so that diverse opinions can be heard. The responsibility of women leaders to advance the cause of women representation at the board level was also highlighted.

There are clear biases at work. A practical example shared was if a woman candidate negotiates for the industry benchmark in terms of pay, she would often be regarded negatively as money minded. This would not have been the case for a male counterpart in the same situation, who would be praised for his assertiveness. So when it comes to pay equality, it is definitely an organisational culture issue. HR can drive pay equality up to a certain point but equal pay needs to be addressed at the leadership level, as it is an issue that impacts the organisation as a whole. To begin with, diversity should not just be a tick-box exercise. Towards this, training is required at every level. A person who manages a team should have a clear understanding of why diversity is important for the success of the organization.

For more insights on gender diversity read the entire report here. The paper has received valuable insights from pioneering women leaders such as Anita Belani, Independent Director and Co-Founder Emotionally, Bhavana Bindra, Independent Director & Fmr. MD DSM India, Gita Nayyar, Independent Director & Senior Advisor – Fulcrum Ventures, Hiroo Mirchandani, Independent Director on corporate boards & Fmr. Business Unit Director Pfizer India, Naina Lal Kidwai, Independent Director & Fmr. Country Head HSBC India, R. M. Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, and Uma R Krishnan, MD & co CEO – Barclays Global Service Centre.

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, assessment and development to businesses and organizations varying in size, structure, and maturity around the world. The firm has specialist practices that focus on over 50 sectors, commercial, public and not-for-profit, involving partners and their teams in 30 countries.

In India, Odgers Berndtson has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and works with multinational and regional organisations to discover and develop leaders with the talent to capitalize on India's growing markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL 10: Josh Philippe named Player of the Tournament

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe on Thursday was named as the Big Bash League BBL Player of the Tournament as voted by the on-field umpires this season. In a tight race, Philippe polled 22 votes throughout the regular season...

Centre should find way to end farmers' protest, send them back respectfully: Shiv Sena

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed BJP for creating a fuss over the arrest of Sharjeel Usmani, and advised them to find a way to end the protest at Delhis borders and send farmers back home to their...

ANALYSIS-Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal at youth level polarises cricket

As sports across the board explore ways to prevent concussion, cricket finds itself polarised over a head-injury specialists suggestion to ban bouncers, a fast bowlers favourite weapon to intimidate a batsman, in youth cricket.Does cricket ...

Police holds flag march in sensitive areas of Visakhapatnam ahead of panchayat polls

Anakapalle town police held a flag march in Satyanarayanapuram panchayat and Mulapeta hamlet in Visakhapatnam district ahead of upcoming panchayat polls on Thursday morning. We held the flag march as part of police arrangements ahead of pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021