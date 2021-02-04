Left Menu

HCL inks 5-yr Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally, a statement said.

''HCL was selected as Airbus'preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market,'' it added.

The company's Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus' existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.

''We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT (Operational Technology) landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,'' HCL Technologies Executive Vice President (UK&I, France & Benelux) Sandeep Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

