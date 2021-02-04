Business tycoons pledge support to Kerala to build a modern economy

Captains of Indianindustry, including Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra, havepledged their support and offered suggestions for Kerala totake giant steps in industrial development without affectingthe state's natural beauty and ecological system.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saidthe government will consider setting up an Export PromotionCouncil for global marketing of its products.

Participating online in a Special Industry Session,which was part of ''Kerala Looks Ahead,'' an internationalconference and consultation organised by the State PlanningBoard on Wednesday, they also acknowledged the new investorsfriendly climate in the state and identified informationtechnology, education, healthcare and tourism as the sectorsthat could be promoted vigorously.

Ratan Tata, Chairperson of Tata Trusts, said Kerala'sindustrial development may not have been as aggressive aselsewhere in India in the past due to the desire to keep thestate beautiful.

He expressed the hope that the internationalconference and consultation would help Kerala evolve asensible industrial development policy, covering both the newareas of information technology and traditional tourismwithout spoiling the state's beauty.

In his concluding remarks to the session, the ChiefMinister said the state offered plenty of opportunities forinvestment and invited the industry leaders to be partners tothe state's onward journey.

The conclave was an occasion to announce to the worldKerala's initiatives to build a modern industrial sector,harnessing the skills and enterprises within the state, aspart of efforts to build a modern economy and inclusivesociety.

Noting that growth of the productive forces in Keralawill be based on application of science and technology toagriculture and industry, Vijayan said the state has its taskset for the next five to ten years to ensure sustainable,environment-friendly economic growth, and high levels of skilldevelopment.

Azim Premji, Founder Chairperson, Wipro Limited, paidglowing tributes to the state's sustained commitment to humancapacity development and empowerment of the local governmentinstitutions, which is reflected in its education, health andlocal governance.

''In many aspects of economic development, Kerala hasan excellent performance. I think with this kind of base,which is almost like a developed country in many ways,Kerala's economic growth can skyrocket,'' he said.

He also mentioned the state's education and publichealth systems that have been functioning effectively.

''The kind of deep community-based campaign forhandling the COVID-19 pandemic can be a model for all thestates across the country. Whether it is health or educationor local governance, we have to learn a lot from your state,''he pointed out.

Holding that the future of businesses was entirelydependent on their conformity to sustainability goals, AnandMahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said given its corestrengths, Kerala can emerge a global hub for an entirespectrum of 'green businesses.' ''The state has a pro-active government, investor-friendly policies and a very clear vision of the future. So, Iwill say, Kerala wake up. You can be not just India's hub buta global hub for green businesses. Think big, think ambitiousand think green,'' Mahindra said.

''It is in the businesses of the future that the futureof Kerala lies. A tectonic shift is taking place in the waybusinesses engage with goals of sustainability. Businesses canno longer afford to prioritise profit over the planet.

Consumers are demanding change. The next generation, all overthe world, has a much more awareness of sustainability becauseit is their future that is at stake,'' he said.

On the Mahindra Group's areas of synergy with Kerala,Mahindra said their foray into tourism hospitality businesswas born in the state.

Electrical mobility and agricultural modernisation aretwo other areas where Mahindra group will continue to engagewith the state, he said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, BioconLimited, made a strong case for Kerala to invest significantlyin life sciences, especially in the areas of research andinnovation.

In this regard, she mentioned Cochin Cancer ResearchInstitute in Ernakulam and Regional Cancer Centre inThiruvananthapuram, saying these are two great emerging cancercentres and have great potential in leading the world incancer research.

By using the skills in technology, medtech can also bean important opportunity for Kerala.

''In cancer research and medtech, Kerala can take thepremier position in the country,'' she added.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures,suggested setting up of world class virtual educationalinstitutions, training centres and universities in Kerala totake full advantage of the emerging industrial atmospherewhere every household would become a production centre forsmall, medium and large industrial units.

Kerala should take the initiative to aggregate all thehotels and lodging facilities available in the state on asingle platform on the lines of the taxi aggregators tooptimise the benefits of tourism.

The state should also become a hub of 5G technology,artificial intelligence, machine learning and biotechnology.

M A Yusuf Ali, Chairperson of Lulu Group, announcedthat his company, which has already pumped in Rs 15,000 crorein various sectors in the state, had plans to invest anadditional Rs 8,000 crore as Kerala had the potential toemerge as a leading state in information technology,healthcare, hospitality, food processing, medical equipment,electronics and a wide range of other sectors.

He suggested that the state remove the 15-acre ceilingfor industrial units and the setting up of an Export PromotionCouncil.

He lauded the state government's efforts to give amajor push to infrastructure development.

Dr B Ravi Pillai, Managing Director of RP Group, saidit would be good if Kerala, like China, gives permission tostart business in a period less than two months ofapplication.

Kerala can focus on strengthening four segments:knowledge-based business, healthcare, tourism and rubber-basedindustry.

Knowledge-based: IT hubs should graduate fromremaining back-office data-processing. The state can become ahub for artificial intelligence and mobility solutions basedon clean energy,he said.

Dr Azad Moopen, CMD of Aster DM Healthcare, asked thestate government to facilitate full use of the 42 perennialrivers in Kerala by allowing water bottling companies tomarket these waters in every part of the world.

At present, waters of these rivers were going waste,he pointed out.

